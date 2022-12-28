 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Phyllis A. Leimbacher

VALPARAISO, IN - Phyllis A. Leimbacher (nee Dyer), age 76, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Phyllis is survived by her daughters: Trisha (Douglas) Lukowski, Lisa (Mick) Hodge, Leah Leimbacher; grandchildren: Alex (Brian), Logan (Aubrey), Reann (Mitchell), Matt (Jessica), and Ryan; great-grandchildren: Julia and Kavin; sister, Gloria Holeman; nephews: David, Scott, Jeremy; sister-in-law, Linda Dyer.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, James Leimbacher; parents: Sydney and Anne Dyer; brother, Tom Dyer; nephew, Michael Coots; and brother-in-law, Gerald Holeman.

Phyllis worked as a Surgical Nurse at Porter Memorial Hospital for over 30 years. She enjoyed cooking, vacationing with her family, and was an avid reader. Phyllis loved hosting parties and working in her yard. She will be dearly missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368 from 11:00 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 1:00 PM.

Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, IN.

Visit Phyllis's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

