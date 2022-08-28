MUNSTER, IN - Phyllis A. Spanier, age 80, of Munster, IN, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. She is survived by her loving husband of fifty years, David Spanier. Phyllis was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Pecoraro, and her brother, William "Bill" Pecoraro.

As per her wishes, Phyllis has been cremated and private services have been held.

Phyllis was described as a dear friend, and kind and loyal neighbor. She was always willing to go above and beyond for anyone in need, often times putting others before herself.

Phyllis will be remembered for her selflessness, compassion, and loving nature. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. www.fagenmiller.com