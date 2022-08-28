 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Phyllis A. Spanier

  • 0

MUNSTER, IN - Phyllis A. Spanier, age 80, of Munster, IN, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. She is survived by her loving husband of fifty years, David Spanier. Phyllis was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Pecoraro, and her brother, William "Bill" Pecoraro.

As per her wishes, Phyllis has been cremated and private services have been held.

Phyllis was described as a dear friend, and kind and loyal neighbor. She was always willing to go above and beyond for anyone in need, often times putting others before herself.

Phyllis will be remembered for her selflessness, compassion, and loving nature. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. www.fagenmiller.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Redacted affidavit reveals more details about police search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts