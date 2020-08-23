× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHERMAN, TX - Phyllis and Russell Cork, of Sherman, TX and formerly of Portage, IN, passed away peacefully within two days of each other on August 2 and 4, 2020.

Russell and Phyllis were married on December 20, 1969 and enjoyed 50 loving years together.

They are survived by sons: Michael (Diane) and Mark Dominguez; seven grandchildren: Michael Sean (Lin), Jennifer, Barbara (Myles), Anthony (Nikki), Evan, and Emily; five great-grandchildren: Grace, Dylan, Olivia, Milo, and Oliver; great-great-granddaughter: Nyla Lynn. Russell is also survived by son-in-law: Michael Muzar and four siblings.

Russell and Phyllis are preceded in death by his daughters: Vickie Muzar and Deborah (late David) Hawkins; their parents; and siblings: Jack, Francis, Willy, Johnny, and Jerry Cork, Shirley Britton, and Delphia Cunningham.

Both enjoyed skiing and running and were avid Dallas Cowboys fans, even attending the 1993 Super Bowl. They loved good conversation and the company of their family and friends. Russell and Phyllis will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved them.