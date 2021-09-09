Nov. 23, 1932 - Sept. 4, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Phyllis Ann Dodrill, age 88, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Phyllis was born November 23, 1932 in Greenville, KY to Hazel Weatherford and Elvie Weatherford.

Phyllis was a great cook, and handstitched quilts from the age of 17 to 86. She loved to travel, garden and canning. Phyllis married Junior Powell in 1950 and to this union three wonderful children were born. Their marriage lasted thirty-three years until Junior's passing in 1983. She married Howard Dodrill in 1984 and they remained together for thirty-three years until his passing in 2017.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husbands Junior and Howard; parents Elvie and Hazel Weatherford; her brothers Alton Weatherford; Glen Weatherford and Ronnie Weatherford.

Phyllis is survived by her daughters: Lorinda Pendleton (Richard), Lisa Culver (Lee); and her son Kerry Powell (Teri); her sisters: June Oliver and Kay Stick (Norm); her grandson Jon Pendleton; her granddaughters: Jennifer Pendleton, Shelby Feledy (Kyle), Paige Barzycki (Jeremy), Amy Powell and Amber Powell; and five great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; and another one due in October, 2021.