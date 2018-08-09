VALPARAISO, IN - Phyllis Johnson, of Valparaiso, passed away at home, surrounded by loved ones, on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at the age of 58, following a three year battle with cancer. Phyllis will be remembered by her mother Margaret Shoebridge and brother Phillip Patrick (Deb); as well as by her children, April P'Pool (Justin), Ben Johnson (Hayley), Kylie Connell (Chris) and Erik Johnson; along with six grandchildren Ethan, Logan, Jason, Elizabeth, Eli, Levi and Alexander. She was preceded in death by her father Marvin Patrick and daughter Ambjorn Johnson. She was born in Hastings, MI, graduated from Hastings High School in 1977, and from Valparaiso University in 2014 (BSN). She has lived in Valparaiso, IN for the past 30 years, serving as an RN in the Porter Health Care System. She became a Christian as a young child and has sought to serve and glorify God through all blessings, difficulties and sorrows. Her life verse is Ps. 46:10 - Be still and know that I am God. She will be missed by both of her church families at Liberty Bible Church in Chesterton, IN and Gracepoint Church in Valparaiso, IN.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 12:00 noon at Liberty Bible Church in Chesterton, IN, with luncheon afterwards. Interment will follow at a much later date at Freeport Cemetery, MI. In light of her heart for missions as well as care for those suffering from addictions, those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Phyllis to Kids Alive International (www.kidsalive.org) or Frontline Foundations, Inc. (www.frontlinefoundations.com). Arrangements were handled by EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. Online condolences to the family may be made at: