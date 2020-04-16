× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Phyllis Ann McVicker

Phyllis Ann McVicker, 78, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Porter Regional Hospital.

Phyllis was born on April 7, 1941 in Muncie, IN, to C. Harold and Ester (Cardif) McVicker.

Phyllis is survived by her brother, Howard (Erma Gene) McVicker; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephew, and great-great nieces and nephew; as well as many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James and Lowell McVicker; and sister, Mildred (Bill) Mellott.

Phyllis was a 1959 graduate of Yorktown High School. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Ball State University in 1963 and her Masters from Indiana University in 1965. Phyllis taught for two years at Yorktown High School from 1963-65. She then taught Physical Education for 31 years in the Portage Township School Corporation, from 1965-1996.

Phyllis was known for her smile, bear hugs, kindness to all, and her special love for her dogs. She loved to fish with family and friends, especially in her retirement.