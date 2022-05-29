VALPARAISO, IN - Phyllis Ann Phillips, 81, of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. She was born March 31, 1941, in East Chicago, IN, the daughter of Michael and Dorothy (Sabol) Hanchar. On April 20, 1963, Phyllis married her first husband, Ronald Spencer, who preceded her in death. On April 22, 1978, she married Robert Wayne Phillips, who survives in Valparaiso. Also surviving are her children: Ronald M. (Julie) Spencer of Valparaiso, Tom (Susan) Spencer of Syracuse, IN and Kevin Lee (Erin) Spencer of Valparaiso; five grandchildren: Clayton, Delaney, Connor, Avery and Quincy; her sister, Cynthia Hanchar of Valparaiso; and brothers: Bruce (Karen) Hanchar, Keith Hanchar and David Hanchar, all of Valparaiso. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Greg and Mike. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 2nd at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in Valparaiso. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00 -8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the VNA Hospice in Valparaiso.