Phyllis B Vaiana

Nov. 4, 1934 - Sep. 13, 2021

DEBARY, FL - Phyllis B Vaiana, 86 of Debary, Florida passed away on September 13, 2021. She was born on November 4, 1934 in East Chicago, IN.

Phyllis was a wife, mother and homemaker.

She is survived by two sons: Sam Vaiana (Palmdale, CA) and Steven Vaiana (Debary, FL), and brother James K. Muha (Oklahoma City, OK) sister Carol A. (John) Ronneau (Valparaiso, IN) and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband Phillip J. Vaiana; parents Joseph and Marie Muha; and sister Lorraine (Fred) Stover.

A memorial service will be held in spring 2022.

