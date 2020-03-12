MERRILLVILLE, IN - Phyllis Curtis (nee Doolin), age 86, of Merrillville, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, leaving her family heartbroken.

Phyllis was born on May 24, 1933 in Gary, IN to Walter and Anna Doolin. She was a popular student (Snow and Homecoming Queen) at Edison High School, where she met the love of her life, Phillip. They were married on June 28, 1952.

Phyllis was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. She was an excellent cook, pie baker and board game player. Phyllis was a retired Merrillville school bus driver; a job she cherished.

Phyllis' love of God was evident in every aspect of her life. Her Christianity was a witness to everyone in her family. She was a true servant of the Lord.

Phyllis will be forever missed by those who survive her: husband of 67 years, Phillip; daughters: Beth (Paul) Stanko and Cathy (Rand) Mellinger; son, Jerry (Robyn) Curtis; sister-in-law, Mildred Frailey; grandsons: Steven (Kelly), David (Lauren), Michael (Nicole), Matthew (Megan), Alex (Nikki), Luke, Dan (Mandira), James and Mark; granddaughters: Lynne, Madeline and Leslie; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.