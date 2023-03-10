May 24, 1933 - March 10, 2020
Remembering You On Your 3rd Anniversary in Heaven.
Wishing we could celebrate your 90th Birthday with you on Earth. Loving thoughts of you fill our lives every day.
Love, Phillip, Beth and Cathy
