CROWN POINT, IN - Phyllis "Dorothy" Gilbert, known as Bubba to her family, of Crown Point, formerly of Hammond and Tennessee passed away on March 12, 2022. She is survived by her children: Sandra (Anibal) Beltran, Robert Becker, Mary Becker, Kathy Croy, Antionette Becker, Candice (Frank) Rose, and Jacqueline (Mike) Lucietta; sister: Roberta (Late Greg) Cermak; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; her favorite niece: Cindy Mullins-Miller; and her cat, Comet. She was preceded in death by her husbands: Walter Becker and Jack Gilbert; and two sons: Richard and David Becker. Dorothy was a lifetime member of the VFW 717 and past president of the American Legion in Crown Point.
Visitation with the family will be on Thursday March 17, 2022 from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster. The service will be Friday March 18, 2022 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.
Your family will love and miss you, Bubba.