CROWN POINT, IN - Phyllis "Dorothy" Gilbert, known as Bubba to her family, of Crown Point, formerly of Hammond and Tennessee passed away on March 12, 2022. She is survived by her children: Sandra (Anibal) Beltran, Robert Becker, Mary Becker, Kathy Croy, Antionette Becker, Candice (Frank) Rose, and Jacqueline (Mike) Lucietta; sister: Roberta (Late Greg) Cermak; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; her favorite niece: Cindy Mullins-Miller; and her cat, Comet. She was preceded in death by her husbands: Walter Becker and Jack Gilbert; and two sons: Richard and David Becker. Dorothy was a lifetime member of the VFW 717 and past president of the American Legion in Crown Point.