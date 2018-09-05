DeMOTTE, IN - Phyllis E. Van Der Noord, age 91 of DeMotte, passed away at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village on Sunday, September 2, 2018. She was born April 18, 1927 in Peoria, IL. She is the daughter of William V. and Alice P. (McVay) Heckman both deceased.
Phyllis married Edward Van Der Noord on February 8, 1947 in Hammond, IN. He preceded her in death on February 7, 2018. She enjoyed Tole painting, camping, music, taking car rides and being with family.
Phyllis is survived by her children: Dianne (Durk) Reinsma of DeMotte, IN; Phyllis (Fred) Evert of DeMotte, IN; Edward (Elaine) Van Der Noord of Lansing, IL; Patricia (Kenneth) Bultema of Lansing, IL; 12 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild an many nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Billie Jean Heckman and brother, Kenneth Heckman.
Friends may call at the JACKSON FUNERAL SERVICE of DeMotte, IN on Thursday, September 6, 2018 from 4:00 to 600 PM. Funeral Services will be held at JACKSON FUNERAL SERVICE on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 6:00 PM with Pastor Jim Busscher officiating. Private Interment will be in the Holland Cemetery.