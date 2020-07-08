Phyllis Elaine Bradburn Woods

Born on June 5, 1924, in Hammond, IN, to Stanley and Meredith Bradburn, Phyl lived her life in the same city with a brief year in Colorado as a child. Early on, she knew that she wanted to be a hairdresser. As a child, she had styled her grandmother's hair as well as her friends. She opened her own small beauty shop in her home in 1964 and women came from near and far to enjoy her fun-loving nature. The shop was noisy with laughter all day long and well into the evening. Her other passions were oil painting, playing the piano, and buying and selling antiques, especially glassware and furniture.