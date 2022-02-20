Phyllis Hayden

Phyllis went to Butler University for two years. Several years later she received a BS degree in Management from Calumet College. For 24 years she enjoyed working in the Munster Clerk-Treasurer's office. She held the elected position of Clerk-Treasurer for 16 of those years. She was the 2nd woman to be invited to join the Munster Rotary Club and the first woman to serve as their President. Upon her retirement, she was honored to receive the Sagamore of the Wabash award from the Governor. Phyllis always enjoyed keeping in touch with family and friends. She, also, looked forward to being involved with her PEO Chapters (AAP-Hammond; EU – Ludington; and DF – Holland) whenever possible.