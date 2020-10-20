VALPARAISO, IN - Phyllis J. Kerley (Arthur), age 77 of Valparaiso; formerly of Westville, IN, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Wendy (Jonathan) Leslie and her sister, Darlene (Paul) Shotts of Geneva, IL. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Kerley; her parents: Bishop Ernest and Sybil Arthur of Griffith; Ethel "Dottie" (Bill) Isaacs of Portage; her brother, Ernest "Buzzie" (Elaine) Arthur of Florida.

Phyllis Kerley was raised in The Church of Jesus Christ and a long-time member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Portage, IN.

Phyllis had a God given talent in anything she put her hands-on including oil paintings, ceramics and all types of arts and crafts.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage) on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 10:00 A.M-12:00 P.M. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 P.M. with Pastor Bishop Randell Spence officiating. She will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.

Please remember that MASKS ARE MANDATORY inside of the funeral home. Please bring your own and maintain social distance.

