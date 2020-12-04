Phyllis J. Kuhrts

Phyllis graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1954 and made her career as a legal secretary for many years with Hoeppner, Wagner, and Evans. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kouts, had served as treasurer of the Ladies Aide at church, and was a founding member of the Porter County Legal Secretaries Association. Phyllis loved all animals, especially her cats. Phyllis was the life of the party wherever she went, and she will be remembered for her witty banter, exceptional storytelling skills and good sense of humor. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother, who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.