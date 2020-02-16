DEMOTTE, IN - Phyllis J. Sears (nee Marino), age 84 of DeMotte; formerly of Merrillville, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Richard of 63 years; four children: Michael (Lori) Sears, Thomas (late Tracey) Sears, Lisa Sears-Sult, Timothy (Lisa) Sears; and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Jasper and Millie Marino and sister Mariann Marino.

Mrs. Sears was a member of St. Cecelia Catholic Church in DeMotte and a former member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Merrillville. She was a graduate of Horace Mann High School, Class of 1954 and retired from Cardiovascular Consultants offices of Dr. Ziegler & Dr. Stepanovic. She was also a member of the Italian Ladies Lodge.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Tuesday from 2:00-8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM from Pruzin Brothers Chapel and 11:30 AM from Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (5885 Harrison St., Merrillville) with Rev. James Meade, Rev. Dennis Faker and Rev. Jerry Schweitzer officiating. Cremation will follow the Mass and she will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary