HOBART, IN - Phyllis J. Wanzer (nee Uhrman), age 87, of Hobart, passed away January 7, 2019 at her home. She was born on June 26, 1931 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Joseph and Minnie (nee Liechti) Uhrman. Phyllis was a longtime member of Assumption BVM Church in Hobart, IN. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
She is survived by her three sons, Jeff Wanzer of Hobart, IN, Philip Wanzer of Rockport, TX and Robert Wanzer Jr. of Grover Town, IN; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Uhrman and many nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wanzer, Sr.; daughter, Mary Soboleski and three sisters Joyce, Darlene and Dorothy.
Mass of Christian Burial will start with prayers on Monday, January 14, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342 and then proceeding to Assumption BVM Church 3530 Illinois Street, Hobart, IN 46342 for a 12:00 p.m. Mass, with Rev. Lourdu Pasala officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers at REES FUNERAL HOME - HOBART CHAPEL. For information call (219) 942-2109 or online condolences at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.