WHITING, IN - Phyllis Jean Fedor (nee Perry) 79 of Whiting, passed away Thursday, December 13, 2018 at the Porter Regional Hospital, Valparaiso. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald G. Fedor who passed away on September 26, 2013; loving mother of Cindy (Bill) Spoor, Donald (Sharon) Fedor, Jr., Mark (Pam) Fedor, Maria (Ken) Bzibziak and Sharon (Charlie) Perrott; cherished grandmother of Danny Spoor, Vincent and Stephen Fedor, Alicia (Vic) Benson, Kristin (Mike) Evans, Aaron Fedor and Samantha Perrott; adoring great grandma of Natalie and Kerri Benson and Mary and Daniel Evans; dearest sister of Barbara (late Ray) Pickett, MaryBell Krueger, Mike Perry and the late George Perry, Edward Perry and Rosie Pickett; dear sister-in-law of Kathy Perry and Betty Perry; proud aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 10:00am at the First United Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6705 Hohman Ave., Hammond, with Pastor Christopher Wendel, officiating; interment of cremains to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond.
Phyllis Fedor was born on February 21, 1939 to George and Margaret (Ellison) Perry. She was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1957. She was a member of the First United Lutheran Church of Hammond where she participated with LOVE, Inc. Phyllis enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting, cooking and baking. Devoted to her family, she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the First United Lutheran Church of Hammond, would be appreciated.
