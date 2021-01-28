Phyllis Jean Henning (nee Livingston)

June 16, 1927 - Jan. 21, 2021

LANSING, IL - Phyllis Jean Henning of Lansing passed away on January 21, 2021, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Phyllis was born on June 16, 1927, in Hammond, IN, to the late Ernest and Mary (nee Lauerman) Livingston.

She graduated from Hammond High School in 1945, secretary of her class. She was an active member of many class reunion committees. She attended Purdue University and then transferred to Indiana University (Bloomington) where she graduated with honors in 1949, majoring in accounting and marketing. She was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta Social Sorority, a former member of the Hammond Panhellenic, American Association of University Women, Lansing Jr. Woman's Club, and a member of Munster Ridge United Methodist Church. She was a Secretary to the Hammond Young Republics Club, served as an election judge in Lansing, and remained active in Lansing Village Senior groups.