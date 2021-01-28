Phyllis Jean Henning (nee Livingston)

June 16, 1927 - Jan. 21, 2021
LANSING, IL - Phyllis Jean Henning of Lansing passed away on January 21, 2021, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Phyllis was born on June 16, 1927, in Hammond, IN, to the late Ernest and Mary (nee Lauerman) Livingston.
She graduated from Hammond High School in 1945, secretary of her class. She was an active member of many class reunion committees. She attended Purdue University and then transferred to Indiana University (Bloomington) where she graduated with honors in 1949, majoring in accounting and marketing. She was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta Social Sorority, a former member of the Hammond Panhellenic, American Association of University Women, Lansing Jr. Woman's Club, and a member of Munster Ridge United Methodist Church. She was a Secretary to the Hammond Young Republics Club, served as an election judge in Lansing, and remained active in Lansing Village Senior groups.
Phyllis was a secretary to the Hammond City Engineer, and then Secretary to the Plant Manager of Spencer Chemical Company where she met her husband-to-be, Gerhard Henning. They were married on June 11, 1955, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lansing. She was blessed with two daughters, Susan (Brian) Ekkebus of Naperville, IL, and Beth (Dominic) Polizzotto of Batavia, IL. She was the cherished Grandmother of Robert and Allison Ekkebus, and twin granddaughters, Francesca and Isabella Polizzotto; Aunt to Craig (Carol) Livingston, Chris (Sharon) Livingston, and Caryn Marsden, all of California. She was also proceeded in death by her brother and his wife, Robert and Josephine Livingston.
Phyllis and her husband traveled extensively in the United States, covering all 50 states, and also travelling abroad. She was an excellent cook and seamstress and will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a brief funeral service at 6:00 p.m. on January 29, 2021, Rev. Jared Kendall officiating. Burial will be at West Creek Cemetery in Lowell, IN. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are asking all visitors to please wear masks while in the building and follow the six feet social distancing protocol. Memorials may be made to the Village of Lansing Paramedics, the Ridge United Methodist Church, or a charity of your choice. www.schroederlauer.com