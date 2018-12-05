Phyllis Jean (Jones) Mason

MUNSTER, IN - Phyllis Mason, 84, of Munster, IN, and Palisades Park, MI passed away on December 1, 2018. She was born in Hamilton, OH to the late Hubert and Grace (Baker) Jones and grew up on a farm in Liberty, IN. She attended nursing school at Indiana University in Indianapolis, IN and became a registered nurse. While working at the hospital, she met the love of her life John C. Mason, M.D. and they married in 1957 at St. Joan of Arc Church. They started their family in Goshen, IN then moved to Larson Air Force Base in Moses Lake, WA and settled in Munster, IN where they raised their family.
Phyllis was a longtime member of St. Thomas More Church, St. Margaret's Junior Association, numerous volunteer positions and volunteer school nurse. She and John were avid Notre Dame fans and spent many Saturdays in South Bend with friends and family. She loved entertaining and always made friends and family feel welcome at the round table where a few tunes were sung from time to time. She enjoyed her cottage by the beach at Lake Michigan and spending time there with her family and dear friends. She especially enjoyed her 'Betty's Club' friends and their many activities. Phyllis instilled the importance of family in all her children and created traditions that have brought everyone together at least twice a year.
Phyllis is survived by her eight children, Chris Allegretti (Dave), Lt. Col. Mike Mason (Wendy), Carol Ice (Al) Julie Rogers (Clark), Sam Love (Bill), Rosie Mason, Shelly Yonan (Manny), and Pat Mason (Shelly). She loved her grandchildren, Bekka, Angie, Amanda, Michael, Gina, Allie, Abby, Jack, Maggie, Charlie, Lily and CeCe, great granddaughter newborn Emily and numerous nieces and nephews. Survivors also include sisters Pat Lineback and Shirley Carter, sisters-in-law Patricia Allen and Kitty Jones. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband John C. Mason, sisters Betty Logue and Peggy Higgins and brother Bill Jones.
A funeral mass to celebrate Phyllis' life will be held on Monday, December 10, 2018 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. Visitation will be on Sunday December 9, 2018 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and again at the church on Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis's memory to SHARE Foundation with the Handicapped, Inc., PO Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371 (http://www.sharefoundation.org/ donations- giving/) or Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46204 (http://www.rileykids.org/).