GRIFFITH, IN - Phyllis Jean Ruttledge (nee Williams) born January 14, 1933 passed away August 6, 2018, survived by Glenn adoring husband of 66 years of Ft. Myers, FL; beloved children: Cathy (James) Edwards of Ocala, FL, Ken (Yolanda) Ruttledge of Phillips, WI; grandchildren: Ryan (Carrie) Edwards of Cumming GA, Courtney Edwards of Ocala FL, Chuck (Cassie) Ruttledge of Rineyville, KY, Josh (Emily) Ruttledge of Crown Point, IN, Leslie Ruttledge of Hobart, IN; great-grandchildren: Carson and Brooke Edwards, Alyssa, Kaden, and William Ruttledge; treasured brother Darl (Marcia) Willaims of St. Joe, MI; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Gilbert and Mary Lou Williams; her in-laws Linda and Victor Ruttledge.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday August 14, 2018 at 2:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave (1/2 mile south of US 30) Crown Point, IN, burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Friends may visit the on Tuesday from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM (time of services ) at the funeral home.
She was born in Hammond IN and raised in Griffith, IN where the love of and for her family and her Lord became a foundation for her life. She attended The First Christian Church of Griffith regularly. Once married she was an army wife in Florida during the Korean war but they settled and raised their family back in Griffith, IN.
For many years she was happily a stay home wife, passing on her qualities of love and faith. During this time she was instrumental in staring up the Junior Church program and helped with many VBS and nursery duties, Phyllis was first person to offer help to any one in need. Beriger Elementary employed Phyllis as a librarian after her own children were in school. Her Brilliant bulletin boards were admired by all. The thing that brought her the most joy, was reading to children. She shared her love of reading with a passion. Her grandchildren can attest to how much time she spent reading to them from their first days. Some of her other interests were bowling, fishing, cleaning house (she was never happier than when her house was spotless) and traveling. Over the years there were many trips to Florida, and visits to Alaska, the east coast for fall colors, Jamaica, Hawaii, New Orleans to name a few. Phyllis had a special love for her brother that kept them close no matter where they lived. His daughter Ellen had an extra piece of her aunt's heart. Always the foundation of love of family and her faith in our Heavenly Father guided and shone through her.