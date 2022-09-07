Phyllis Jean Sutton (nee Adams)

Phyllis Jean (Adams) Sutton, 88, passed peacefully on September 3, 2022. Phyllis was born on August 20, 1934 to Charles and Ella Adams Sr. in Chillicothe, IL. She married the love of her life, James H. Sutton on October 13, 1956.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Tony (Becky) Sutton; daughter, Charlene (Dan) Obradovich; sisters: Harriett Moore, Jeanette (Dave) Wiley; brothers: Charles Adams Jr., Albert (Anita) Adams, and Rick Adams; Eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and about 200-300 first, second, third cousins unknown to us.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. Burial to take place at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis's honor may be may to: The American Diabetes Foundation at diabetes.org or The American Cancer Society at cancer.org. Online condolences to the family may be made at ee-fh.com