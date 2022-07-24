BLOOMINGTON, IN - Phyllis Joanne Hriso passed away on July 15, 2022, in Bloomington, IN. She was born in 1934 in East Chicago, IN, the daughter of John P. and Mary Veronica "Veron" (Carroll) Fox. Phyllis attended East Chicago's Washington High School and earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Indiana University. Phyllis was married to Michael R. Hriso, Jr., for 66 years. Phyllis and Mike's wonderful love story began as childhood sweethearts riding bicycles together at age 14. They continued at each other's side until Phyllis's passing. They were deeply devoted to one another—a very special marriage. Phyllis began her teaching career at Lincoln Elementary School in East Chicago, IN, but spent most of her 30 years at Edison School in Hammond, IN. Teaching was not only her profession—it was her calling. She loved working with children. (On the last day of each school year, Phyllis would cry, saying goodbye to "her kids." Older pupils would run to her room to say goodbye to her.) Phyllis had a lot of energy. Besides teaching, she created a marvelous children's shop, Fuzzy Dogs and Friendly Frogs. She was active in organizing the regional Lupus Foundation of America. Phyllis was an avid Indiana Hoosiers fan and greatly enjoyed TV sports, especially tennis and college basketball. Phyllis was a "people person". She could make friends with strangers and arrange later coffee dates. She had devoted friends throughout her life. Holidays, especially Christmas, meant much to her. (For years, she made sure that Santa stopped by on Christmas Eve.) Phyllis was a selfless, caring woman who always put the feelings and needs of others first.