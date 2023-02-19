DYER - Phyllis June (Marshall) Andre, 92, of Dyer, Indiana passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Hope House, St. John, Indiana. She was married 67 years to her husband, Nicholas G. Andre, East Chicago, Indiana. They lived in Dyer until his death in 2016. Phyllis was also preceded in death by her daughter Christine N. (Andre) Privat and her husband Dennis L. Privat of Emporia, KS. She is survived by her children: daughter, Carolyn (Ray) Birk, Scott (Gerri), Joel (Mary), Dan, Nick (Donna) Andre, 16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.