DYER - Phyllis June (Marshall) Andre, 92, of Dyer, Indiana passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Hope House, St. John, Indiana. She was married 67 years to her husband, Nicholas G. Andre, East Chicago, Indiana. They lived in Dyer until his death in 2016. Phyllis was also preceded in death by her daughter Christine N. (Andre) Privat and her husband Dennis L. Privat of Emporia, KS. She is survived by her children: daughter, Carolyn (Ray) Birk, Scott (Gerri), Joel (Mary), Dan, Nick (Donna) Andre, 16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Phyllis' life will be at the Dyer United Methodist Church, 2016 Church St in Dyer on Monday, February 20, 2023, with visiting from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery. For full obit visit www.fagenmiller.com