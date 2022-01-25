Oct. 22, 1938 - Jan. 12, 2022
HIGHLAND, IN - Phyllis June Pritchett, 83, of Highland, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 6:47 AM. She was born in Eldorado, IL on October 22, 1938 to William Edgar Pritchett and Vivian Furlong.
She especially loved her grandparents, Bert, a coal miner in the mines of Saline County, and Ethel Furlong, who raised her. June graduated from Eldorado High School in 1957. After four years of college, she moved to Gary, IN.
June ran her own business as a successful Public Accountant in Munster for many years before retiring in 2019. She counted her clients as her friends. Among her many friends especially dear to her heart throughout the years were Don and Margo Powers, her friends Larry, Jan Pankau, Al and Tammy Fabian and their children, and Randy Nisen, her next door neighbor.
June was active in the Psi Iota Xi Sorority Chapter in Munster. June loved to travel and was pleased to be able to say that she had visited every state in the United States! She went to many tax seminars with her dear friend Kay. June enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Briar Ridge Country Club. She always enjoyed watching golf and she followed the stock market every day. June especially loved animals and will be greatly missed by her dog, Charlie, and her two cats, Bibi and Ally.
Visitation will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322 on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 10:30 AM-11:30 AM.
Interment will follow at Memory Lane Memorial Park, 6305 West Lincoln Hwy., Crown Point, IN 46307.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Calumet Area Humane Society.
