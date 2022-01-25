Oct. 22, 1938 - Jan. 12, 2022

HIGHLAND, IN - Phyllis June Pritchett, 83, of Highland, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 6:47 AM. She was born in Eldorado, IL on October 22, 1938 to William Edgar Pritchett and Vivian Furlong.

She especially loved her grandparents, Bert, a coal miner in the mines of Saline County, and Ethel Furlong, who raised her. June graduated from Eldorado High School in 1957. After four years of college, she moved to Gary, IN.

June ran her own business as a successful Public Accountant in Munster for many years before retiring in 2019. She counted her clients as her friends. Among her many friends especially dear to her heart throughout the years were Don and Margo Powers, her friends Larry, Jan Pankau, Al and Tammy Fabian and their children, and Randy Nisen, her next door neighbor.