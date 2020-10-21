Phyllis June Woodhall (nee Bailey) (2/13/1940-10/18/2020). Born in Pikesville, KY. Survived by her husband of 60 years Harold "Red" Woodhall,; daughter, Cheryl Ann Ferrarini; sons, William "Bill" Woodhall (Lisa) and Mark Woodhall (Ruth); six grandchildren: Anthony Ferrarini (Kelly) Jennifer Moreno (Steve) Angela Retske (Allan), Amanda Berry, Joshua Woodhall and Gavin Woodhall; great-grandchildren: Mya, Karly, Ember, Ava, Christian, Gianna, Brooke, Isaac and Dana. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Agnes Bailey, several brothers, sisters and her oldest grandson, Dominic Ferrarini Jr.

She retired from the Southtown Economist Newspaper in Summit, IL. She raised three wonderful children and had a great influence in raising her grandchildren. She spent her retired years with her beloved husband cooking, traveling, fishing and spending weekends at their cabin. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She embraced her Native American heritage. She loved to dance and be in the company of the closest friends. She is at home at last with her parents, who she missed terribly the last few years of her life.