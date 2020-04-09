× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Phyllis L. Gallas, age 86 passed away on March 17, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Valentine and Florence Gallas.

She is survived by her loving daughters: Rhonda (Bill) Grzeskowiak, Loreen (Dave Tucker) Clark, Paula (Glen) Harrelson; grandchildren: Jenn (Bill) Gant, Randy (Nicole) Ivanov, Samatha Ivanov, Zachary Ivanov; stepchildren: Julie (Mark) Stutler, LeAnne Stutler, Kyule Stutler, Allan (Lisa) Seifert, Aaron Seifert, Adam (Amy) Seifert; brothers: Raymond (late Rose Marie) Gallas, Richard Gallas along with great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her spouse Donald Seifert.

She retired from NIPSCo. and enjoyed winters in Florida. Burial will be private.

Arrangements by LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, (219) 322-6616.