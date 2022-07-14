Jan. 26, 1926 - July 4, 2022

GRIFFITH - Phyllis Lane, age 96, of Griffith, Indiana, passed away on July 4, 2022. She was born on January 26, 1926, the ninth of ten children to Louis and Gertrude Weyhe. She was preceded in death by her husband, C.W. Lane, and survived by her sons: Carl (Lee) Lane and Barry (Shannon) Lane; her grandchildren: Hayden Lane, Brock Lane, Eric Lane and Sylvester Lane, and her great-grandchildren: Jayden and Kendrick Gordon. She was also preceded in death by her siblings: Ira Weyhe, Louella Young, Dolly Wolff, Irwin Weyhe, Dorothy Shoemaker, Marion Blink, Lois Weyhe, Laverne Weyhe and Louis Weyhe.

Phyllis' love for God was at the center of her life. She graduated from Practical Bible Training School and worked for a short period of time at an orphanage before returning home to care for her mother. She later worked at Gary National Bank and, after her boys were born, she enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom, Sunday School teacher and a Meals on Wheels volunteer for 25 years. She had the gift of hospitality, gardening and cooking. Her home was always open and welcoming to all who stopped by.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8941 Kleinman Road in Highland. Friends may visit with the family prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Calumet, Indiana.

Memorials can be sent to VNA Hospice of NWI.

