Phyllis M. Aragon

April 26, 1941 - Dec. 12, 2022

Phyllis M. Aragon, age 81, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. She was born on April 26, 1941 in Gary, Indiana to John and Sabina (Napalowski) Wikiera who preceded her in death.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Paul John (Marcia) Aragon, Cynthia (Gregory) Neulieb, and Barbara (Matt) McCoy; grandchildren: Andrea (Jeff) Bailes, Paul Aragon, and Natalie (Storm) Shortt, Gregory (Stacey) Neulieb, Justin (Sarah) Neulieb, Alexandria (Mathew) Summar, Collin (Brandi) Crawford, Chase (Natalia) Crawford and Caleb (Greta) Crawford; and great grandchildren: Benjamin, Elizabeth, James and Doris Neulieb, Elanor and Harrison Summar, Kaydence Shores, Caroline and Owen Crawford.

Phyllis was a member of the First Church of God in LaPorte. She was also a former member of the Michigan City Christian Church and the Notre Dame Catholic Church. Phyllis worked at Bethlehem Steel for 22 years as an Expeditor. She enjoyed creativity of stamping and crafts and loved the sun and the beach. Phyllis loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

A special thank you to Dr. Maryann Fumo and staff, Avalon Springs, and Dunes Hospice.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association.

Family and friends are invited to meet with the family for a visitation on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 9:00 am until the time of service at 1:00 pm at GEISEN-CARLISLE FUNERAL HOME, 613 Washington Street, Michigan City, IN 46360.

To sign the guestbook or leave condolences, please visit www.Carlislefh.com (219) 874-4214.