Oct. 7, 1926 - April 26, 2022

CROWN POINT - Phyllis M. Dixon, age 95, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. She was born in Preble, IN, to Otto and Ida Dilling.

Phyllis is survived by her children: Leonard (Joanne), Charles (Gail), and Bonnie Dixon. She was blessed to have grandchildren: Jeffrey Dixon, Jill (late Spencer) Bikoff, Andrew (Sarah) Dixon, Matthew (Kristine) Dixon; great-grandchildren: Isabella Bikoff, Sommer, Jenna, James, Liam, and Nora Dixon; and many nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Jerrald L. Dixon; brother, Rodney (Eileen) Dilling; and sisters: Marjorie (Bill) Rahmoeller, Joann (Cecil) Dixon.

Phyllis was married May 3, 1946, to Jerrald L. Dixon, her childhood sweetheart. His parents were Ralph and Pauline Dixon of Griffith, IN.

Phyllis and Jerry were active in the Methodist Church, Nazarene Church, and Assembly of God Church in Crown Point. For over 25 years, Phyllis traveled to churches in various states with a spiritual program "From Crafts to Christ". She loved to garden, sew, and upholster-creating and building something up from nothing. Most of all, she loved being at home with all of her family.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN, 46307, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 P.M.

Interment to follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

