CHICAGO, IL - Phyllis M. Kurtek, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the age of 91. She was born and raised in South Chicago and moved to the East Side seven years ago.

She is reunited with her loving husband Albert J. Kurtek, Sr., she was devoted to him even after his death. Loving mother to three children: Judy (Jim) Kleszynski, late Barbara Rydz, and the late Albert "Albie" Kurtek, Jr. She was an active Nana to: Jennifer (fiance Christopher Powers) Kleszynski and Michelle "Micky" Kleszynski. Her pride and joys were her three great-grandchildren: Austin, Chloe, and Caleb.

Phyllis was number nine of twelve siblings. She cherished her relationships uniquely with each one. She is survived by her baby brother Richard "Rich" (Roberta) Kaminski; and brother-in-law Joe (late Irene) Oswald. She is up in heaven fighting with siblings: Henry "Hank" (Marge) Kaminski, Jake Kaminski, Ann (Ben) Przekwas, Aloysius "Boiler" (Jenny) Kaminski, Clara (Bob) Truitt, Joseph Kaminski, Theresa (John) Urbanik and Mary (Raymond) Franko.

She is a fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. She is especially known to her many great-nieces and great-nephews as Auntie Candy Lady or Little Grandma.

Phyllis was an avid slot machine lover and loved playing cards with her dear friends Elsie, Sally, and the late Charlotte. Devoted to the Catholic Church she would attend mass with her beloved friend Josie or watch mass on TV when her health declined.

In her past time, she loved to bake, cook, play solitaire, and do word search puzzles. She made various memories with her baking especially her nut cups, homemade pierogis, and if nana made it, we all ate it. Her smile and sparkling blue eyes will be missed by many. She is now watching over all her family as she did when she was alive. Hold on to all the memories and laugh as that is what she would want.

To celebrate Phyllis' life there will be a visitation on Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For more information 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com