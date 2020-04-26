Phyllis M. Lund

Phyllis was a member of the Ridge United Methodist Church, She loved her family and she took great joy in reviving her husband's Swedish traditions for their whole family to enjoy and making all holidays something to celebrate.

She found the love of her life, was married for 57years and is now reunited with her soulmate in heaven.

Her family wishes to thank the staff at St. Anthony's Home for taking such good care of her and helping her enjoy all the bingo, games and socials.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ridge United Methodist Church or to the charity of your choice.

A private family gathering and funeral service to honor Mrs. Lund will take place at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME and burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pastor Jared Kendall will be officiating. Please log on to www.Facebook.com/ChapelLawnFuneral shortly before 11AM on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 to view the funeral service of Phyllis.