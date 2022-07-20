Feb. 5, 1933 - July 14, 2022

LOWELL - Phyllis M. Schroeder, age 89, of Lowell, IN, passed away July 14, 2022, at Cedar Creek Health Campus in Lowell, IN. She was born in Mount Carmel, IL on February 5, 1933, the daughter of Jesse and Thelma (Doan) Lansdown.

Phyllis attended Griffith High School and graduated from Merrillville Beauty College. She was a longtime employee of Strack & Van Til in Highland, IN. She also worked as a beautician at Hair Benders in Highland, IN.

On September 23, 1950, Phyllis married the love of her life, Jack E. Schroeder, Sr., who passed away on April 13, 1994.

Phyllis was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Rensselaer. She enjoyed making ceramics and dry brushing. She also was an avid fisherman and loved crocheting blankets, which she made for all her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Jack (Laurie) Schroeder of Wheatfield, IN, Jeff (Patsy) Schroeder of LaPorte, IN, Jayne Peterson of Morocco, IN; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy (Chris) Mihas of Highland, IN.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Bob Lansdown; one sister, Shirley DuVall; and one grandson, Jeff Schroeder, Jr.

Friends may call at Jackson Funeral Chapel of Rensselaer from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. CT on Friday, July 22, 2022. A Funeral Service will follow immediately at Jackson Funeral Chapel at 11:00 A.M. CT, with Pastor Marc Cohen officiating. Interment will follow at Murphy Cemetery in Morocco, IN.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Rensselaer.

