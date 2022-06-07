Phyllis M. Shelbourne

May 26, 1929 - May 23, 2022

CHESTERTON - Phyllis M. (Menard) Shelbourne, age 92 of Chesterton, IN, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2022, in Valparaiso, IN. She was born on May 26, 1929, in Chicago, IL, to Henry and Lillian (Moore) Menard. Upon Graduation from Gage Park High School she attended secretarial school in Chicago and enjoyed her work in this field.

On August 30, 1947, she married her childhood sweetheart George Shelbourne. The two were married for nearly 70 years and had 3 children.

George proceeded her in death on August 8, 2017.

Once her children were grown, Phyllis enjoyed a second career employed at The Cricket Box in Chesterton and as a teller at Chesterton State Bank. Although she enjoyed this public interaction, her passion was her family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an inspiration to others and an example to all the women in her life. She touched the lives of so many she met. She was a good listener, offering sound advice when questioned. She will be remembered as a good friend by many.

Phyllis was a God-fearing woman and was a loyal member of St Francis' Episcopal Church in Chesterton for over 50 years. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, visiting England, Canada, Alaska, Florida. She and George loved RV travel, visiting many parks in various states with grandchildren along for the adventure!

She is survived by her loving children: Alan (Rebecca Lynn) Shelbourne of Canadian, OK, Ronald (Catherine) Shelbourne of DeMotte, IN, and Nancy (John) Wagner of Valparaiso, IN: her grandchildren: Brett (Jim) Opaleski, Erik (Amy) Shelbourne, Aaron (Lisa) Shelbourne, Evan Shelbourne, Whitney Parsons, Cecile Johnson, and Matthew Wagner; Phyllis was also blessed to be a great-grandmother to 13 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Henry Menard.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St Francis' Episcopal Church, 237 E. 1200 N., Chesterton, IN.

A graveside service will be held immediately following the church service at Chesterton Cemetery. All are invited to attend a luncheon at the church following the graveside service.

Professional arrangements are entrusted to White-Love Funeral Home, Chesterton, IN.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider a donation to St Francis' Episcopal Church in honor of their mother.