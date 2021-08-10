Phyllis M. Vician

Patricia (Edward Sr.) Ciolkowski; also many more cousins, family members and dear friends.

Mrs. Vician was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Vician; her parents: Fred and Marie Councilor; sister-in-law: Maryalyce Councilor; aunt, Annie (Harry) Noskoskie; cousin, Dennis Noskoskie; uncle, Anthony (Natalie) Sipiora; in-laws: William and Margaret Vician; and sister-in-law, Barbara (Gerald Sr.) Grennes.

A memorial visitation will occur Friday, August 13, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME - 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Rev. Jacob McDaniel will be officiating. Burial to follow at CHAPEL LAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS CEMETERY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude House Development Department, 12490 Marshall Street, Crown Point, IN 46307, the American Cancer Society, or Mass intentions at the church of your choice. Phyllis was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, godmother, aunt, cousin, and dear friend to many. Her unfailing hospitality and warm smile left an indelible memory with whoever she met. She will be dearly missed.

