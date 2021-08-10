July 14, 1937 - July 3, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Phyllis M. Vician, age 83, formerly of Crown Point/Schererville, passed away July 3, 2021. While most recently a resident of Seattle. Phyllis was born on July 14, 1937 and lived most of her life in Northwest Indiana (Gary, Merrillville, and Schererville).
Phyllis was a retired Convention Services Supervisor of Chicago At Your Service; former bookkeeper and retail store manager; former Stanley Home Products distributor; and former secretary at US Steel Corporation - Gary Sheet & Tin Mill.
She was a member of Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church and also a prior parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. She was a ready and reliable volunteer for schools: Jonas E. Salk, Saints Peter and Paul, St. Michael, Andrean High School; scouting: Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts; and church events; fundraisers; and annual festival.
Phyllis was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1955, and helped organize several class reunions.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter Chelley (Larry Davis) Vician; Sons: Kevin (Julie) Vician, Mark Vician, and Todd (Michelle) Vician; five grandchildren: Jessica Davis, Lucy Vician, Tucker Vician, Lucas Vician and Carter Vician; brother, Terry Councilor; sister-in-law, Fran (Cliff) Garris; nieces and nephews: Philip Councilor, Monica (Councilor) Wohlberg, Christine Grennes, Jerry Grennes, Amy (Garris) Evans, and Kathy Garris; cousins: Joyce (Joseph Sr.) Garcia, Melanie (Wally) Nelson, Michael (Jackie) Sipiora,
Patricia (Edward Sr.) Ciolkowski; also many more cousins, family members and dear friends.
Mrs. Vician was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Vician; her parents: Fred and Marie Councilor; sister-in-law: Maryalyce Councilor; aunt, Annie (Harry) Noskoskie; cousin, Dennis Noskoskie; uncle, Anthony (Natalie) Sipiora; in-laws: William and Margaret Vician; and sister-in-law, Barbara (Gerald Sr.) Grennes.
A memorial visitation will occur Friday, August 13, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME - 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Rev. Jacob McDaniel will be officiating. Burial to follow at CHAPEL LAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS CEMETERY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude House Development Department, 12490 Marshall Street, Crown Point, IN 46307, the American Cancer Society, or Mass intentions at the church of your choice. Phyllis was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, godmother, aunt, cousin, and dear friend to many. Her unfailing hospitality and warm smile left an indelible memory with whoever she met. She will be dearly missed.
