Phyllis Mae Johnson Quick

Phyllis was born in Hammond, IN on March 14, 1940. She grew up in Hammond where her father and mother owned and operated Johnson's Finer Foods grocery store. Phyllis treasured the many fun memories she made with her sisters. She graduated from Hammond High School in 1957, where she met David - her future husband, best friend and soulmate. She was her high school senior class treasurer and secretary and the treasurer for the Purdue Panhellenic Council. She graduated from Purdue University with a double major in elementary education and history where she was also a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Phyllis married Dave on September 4, 1960 at the Hyde Park United Methodist Church just a few blocks away from her childhood home. The love of family and travel and respect for higher education were among their many shared bonds.