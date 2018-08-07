LONGWOOD, FL - Phyllis Muriel Rosenfield age 95, of Longwood, FL (formerly of Munster, IN), passed away Friday, August 3, 2018. She was preceded in death by her life long partner and devoted husband of 47 years, Bernard Rosenfield. She is survived by loving daughters, Adrian Selig of Indianapolis, IN and Leslie (Tom) Johnston of Altamonte Springs, FL; three grandchildren, Gary and Ira (Christina) Selig and Sarah Johnston; one great-grandchild, Julian Selig; and several nieces.
BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN will be arranging funeral services. Agraveside funeral service for the family will be held Thursday, August 9, 2018, 12:00 noon at Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL.
Donations in her memory can be made to The Jewish Pavilion of Altamonte Springs, 421 Montgomery Road, Altamonte Springs, FL. This organization provided many services and thoughtful support for Phyllis during her recent years in Florida. Also, BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME will receive flowers on her behalf. Please visit: