{{featured_button_text}}

DYER, IN - Phyllis N. Hocott, age 88 of Dyer, passed away November 4, 2019. She was a bus driver for over 40 years and retired from the Lake Central School System. Phyllis was a member of Community Baptist Church in St. John. She loved quilting, gardening, and cooking. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years- Ben "Joe"; four siblings.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Phyllis is survived by her children Dan (Marcela), Richard (Carolyn), Michael (Cindy); five grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, ome great-great granddaughter, several nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November, 7, 2019, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME. www.burnsfuneral.com

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.