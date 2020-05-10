Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Phyllis N. Stompor, age 74, of Merrillville, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. Phyllis was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, and sister. She will be greatly missed. Phyllis is survived by her husband: Walter Stompor; children: Heather (Jonathan) Burkhart, John (Pitparnee) Stompor, Derek (Rachel Settlemyer) Stompor, Kevin (Kathleen) Stompor, and Nicole (Quintin) Davis; grandchildren: Flint Stompor, Fiona Stompor, and Hazel Davis; sister: Joyce Lesich; and nephew Mike (Linzie) Dewell.

As per Mrs. Stompor's wishes, all services will be private and will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Donations for Masses at St. Andrew Church in Merrillville would be appreciated.