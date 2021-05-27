 Skip to main content
Phyllis "Phil" Averhart-Foster

Feb. 8, 1959 - May 12, 2021

Phyllis "Phil" Averhart-Foster went home to Jesus on May 12, 2021 at age 62.

Phil was born to Herman and Orleaner Averhart on February 8, 1959 in Gary, IN.

Phil joins her son, Oscar Eugene Foster, her Parents, Herman and Orleaner Averhart, her uncles, Jeff Tyson II, and Jimmy Johnson and aunt Mary Johnson in Heaven.

She is survived by her three brothers: Zolo Agona Azania, Herman Averhart, Jr, and Vincent B. Averhart; and her three sister: Gwendolyn M. Averhart-James, Patricia A. Averhart-Liston-Baker. and Dorothy (Dot) Averhart-Wesley. She is also survived by her nephew, George Barnes, Jr., and nieces: Sonja Crittendon, Justina Sancster, and Kesha Averhart; and a host of many more uncles and aunties, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services TBD. Please visit Facebook "go fund me" to donate.

