Phyllis "Phil" Averhart-Foster

Phil joins her son, Oscar Eugene Foster, her Parents, Herman and Orleaner Averhart, her uncles, Jeff Tyson II, and Jimmy Johnson and aunt Mary Johnson in Heaven.

She is survived by her three brothers: Zolo Agona Azania, Herman Averhart, Jr, and Vincent B. Averhart; and her three sister: Gwendolyn M. Averhart-James, Patricia A. Averhart-Liston-Baker. and Dorothy (Dot) Averhart-Wesley. She is also survived by her nephew, George Barnes, Jr., and nieces: Sonja Crittendon, Justina Sancster, and Kesha Averhart; and a host of many more uncles and aunties, cousins, nieces and nephews.