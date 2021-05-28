Phyllis 'Phil' Averhart-Foster

Phil joins her son, Oscar Eugene Foster; her parents, Herman and Orleaner Averhart; her uncles, Jeff Tyson II and Jimmy Johnson; and aunt, Mary Johnson, in Heaven.

She is survived by her three brothers, Zolo Agona Azania, Herman Averhart Jr., and Vincent B. Averhart; and her three sisters, Gwendolyn M. Averhart-James, Patricia A. Averhart-Liston-Baker and Dorothy (Dot) Averhart-Wesley. She is also survived by her nephew, George Barnes Jr.; and nieces, Sonja Crittendon, Justina Sancster and Kesha Averhart; and a host of many more uncles and aunties, cousins, nieces and nephews.