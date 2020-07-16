WINAMAC, IN — Phyllis Pugh, 90, of Winamac (formerly of Valparaiso), died July 14, 2020. Phyllis was born August 12, 1929, in Norfolk, VA. She married William Pugh on March 25, 1950, in Baltimore, MD. Phyllis was a longtime volunteer and past president of the Porter Memorial Hospital Guild in Valparaiso. She was an active member of Liberty Bible Church in Chesterton, IN. Survivors include three children, Scott (Pam) Pugh, Catherine Diezi and Virginia (Dale) Fishtorn; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; one sister-in-law, Doris Gilotty; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by: her parents, Alfred and Marie (Stortz) Scott; her husband, William Carl Pugh; one grandson, Fred Fishtorn; and two siblings, Alice (Bill) Berkman and John (Harriet) Scott.