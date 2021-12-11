KOUTS, IN - Phyllis Sommers, 86, of Kouts, Indiana, passed away November 11, 2021 in her home. She was born in Kouts on September 2, 1935, to the late Arthur and Evelyn (Good) Birky. She had two sisters: Gloria Gibson and Jane Slabaugh who survive. She graduated from Kouts High School and soon met a young man, Earl Sommers, from Louisville, Ohio. They were married 60 years until his death in 2015, and had four children: John Sommers of South Bend, IN, Cindy (Mike) Robertson of Kouts, Tammy Wenhold of Quakertown, PA, and Dawn Holmgren of Kouts, who passed away in 2016. She also had a son-in-law, Craig Wenhold, who passed in 2018. Phyllis had eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren whom she delighted in spending time with.