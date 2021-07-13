Phylls A. Bickerstaff

Feb. 9, 1950 - July 11, 2021
HEBRON, IN - Phillip A. Bickerstaff, 71, of Hebron passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was born February 9, 1950 in Steubenville, Ohio to Bernard and Joan (Copros) Bickerstaff and graduated from Steubenville High School. Phillip began his career with Inland Steel concluding as a Supervisor after 25 years, then served five years at Bethlehem Steel before transitioning into healthcare as an EEG Technician with LaPorte Hospital. He had enjoyed performing with the Good Time Cloggers during his more vibrant years.
On July 23, 1977 he married Nancy Jasura who survives; along with their children: Todd Bickerstaff of Alabama, Eric Miller of Portage, Heidi Duran of Valparaiso and Nathan Bickerstaff of Cedar Lake; his mother, Joan Bickerstaff of Georgia; sister, Paula (Hugh) Kinsel of Georgia; grandchildren: Cody Zander, Alexandria, Kaitlynn & Dylan Bickerstaff; sister-in-law, Carol McNeill; nephews: Ryan and Garrett; and more loving nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation will be held Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 12:00 noon and burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery.