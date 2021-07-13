Phylls A. Bickerstaff

HEBRON, IN - Phillip A. Bickerstaff, 71, of Hebron passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was born February 9, 1950 in Steubenville, Ohio to Bernard and Joan (Copros) Bickerstaff and graduated from Steubenville High School. Phillip began his career with Inland Steel concluding as a Supervisor after 25 years, then served five years at Bethlehem Steel before transitioning into healthcare as an EEG Technician with LaPorte Hospital. He had enjoyed performing with the Good Time Cloggers during his more vibrant years.