Jan. 18, 1927 - Jan. 30, 2023

VALPARAISO, IN - Polly Ann Wallace, 96, of Valparaiso, passed away on January 30, 2023, in Chesterton.

She was born on January 18, 1927, in Paris, Illinois. In 1945 she married the love of her life Dennis L. Wallace who preceded her in death.

Polly worked for over 37 years at Porter Memorial Hospital as a nurse's aide before retiring and was a baby sitter to countless children. She also had a strong faith and was a member of the Valparaiso Nazarene Church for over 58 years.

She is survived by her children, Terry Lynn (Karen) Wallace of Valparaiso, Phyllis Campolattra-Cotton of Valparaiso, Pat (Linda) Wallace of Hebron and Beth Ann (David) Denhart of Michigan. Polly is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother Bonnie Ingram, husband Dennis Wallace, and her sons Dennis Keith and David Jeffery Wallace.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at Bartholomew Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Bartholomew Funeral Home at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

