HOBART, IN - Polly "Jane" Lewis, age 86, of Hobart, passed away February 3, 2021. She was born in Bremen, IN.

She was a first grade teacher for 42 years at Mundell School and then Joan Martin Elementary School. Jane loved gardening and bird watching. Her favorite place to visit was Marco Island, FL, where Mom, Dad and Diana went for many years during the winter months to enjoy the sunshine and beach.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Beulah and Eldon Neff; loving husband of 60 years Dean; sister Peggy Alhbrand. She is survived by her children: Diana Lewis, Mike (Cindy) Lewis, Cheryl (Mike) Eastham; grandchildren: Amanda and Michael Lewis, Josh (Emily) Lewis, Sara (Garrett), Maggie (fiance Ben) Eastham; great grandchild Ellie Lewis; sister Jacque Crowe.

There will be a private family Celebration of Life for Jane at a later date. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (HOBART) entrusted with arrangements. Donations to VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383 in Jane's name would be appreciated. www.burnsfuneral.com