Precious McCllain

Precious McClain

July 22, 1937 - Sept. 27, 2021

Precious McClain, 84, passed peacefully in her sleep on September 27, 2021, surrounded by her daughters and great-grandson Jonte Elliott. She was born in 1937 to the late Ida Lou Harris Torbert and Gene Torbert in Auburn, AL. She was affectionately known as Precious Darling. Precious, worked as a Cafeteria Supervisor at Lever Brothers in Hammond, IN. Upon retirement, she and her husband moved to West Palm Beach, FL. They attended Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Riviera Beach, FL.

Precious and her husband, Ervin, returned to East Chicago, IN in the mid-'90s. They were both devoted members of New Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, Merrillville, IN.

She leaves to cherish in her memory four children: Blanche Mitchell, Jeanette Elliott, Brenda (Alphonso) Stewart, and Katrina (Randy) Walker. She has twelve amazing grandchildren and twelve awesome great-grandchildren; brother Fletcher (Roberta) Torbert and sister Johnnie "Sal" Torbert.