ALEXANDRIA, TN — Preston Fritts, former resident of Valparaiso and Westville, Indiana, died December 24, 2020. He will be buried in Watertown, Tennessee, on January 1, 2021, near the town of Alexandria where he and his wife spent their last years together. She preceded him in death on December 24, 2016.

He leaves behind two sons and one daughter and their spouses; the widow of his oldest son; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four-great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Mamie Raschke, of Valparaiso, and Shirley Watkins, of Dallas, TX; two brothers-in-law: James Raschke, of Valparaiso, and Larry Sayler, of Dallas, TX; two sisters-in-law, Sue Stalbaum, of Vine Grove, KY, and Betty Fritts, of Valparaiso, and a brood of nieces and nephews.