March 8, 1956 - December 11, 2021

Presvytera Tulla Poteres, nee Terpinas, age 65, fell asleep in our Lord on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Beloved wife to Reverend Father Theodore Poteres, loving mother to Nicholas (Niki) Poteres and Presvytera Toni (Father Chris) Mihalopoulos. Proud Yiayia (grandmother) to Eleni, Luke, Teddy, Theo, Alexander, and Paul Nektarios. Cherished daughter to Mary Jane Terpinas and the late William Terpinas Sr. Dear sister, aunt, and Godmother to many who will miss her.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 directly at Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison Street Merrillville, Indiana 46410 from 2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m. with Trisagion Prayer Service at 7:00p.m. Funeral service will take place at Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 beginning at 10:30a.m. with luncheon to follow at the church. Private, immediate family only, interment at Ridgewood Cemetery in Des Plaines, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in honor of their Helping Hand Fund.

